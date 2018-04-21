Florence voters will have two choices for mayor in May, but no Florence City Council election will be needed.
Only two candidates filed to run for the two open council seats. Mayor Pro Tem Debra Bartos Cahill will keep her current seat, and Candy Kyle will take over the seat currently held by Denise Deichmann, who decided not to run again.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Mary Condon, who has been mayor since 2007, is running for re-election against David Merideth Sr., a lifelong resident and former councilman.
Condon, who has lived in the city for 40 years, was elected to the City Council in 1995 and said she intends to continue her emphasis on upgrading infrastructure and improving the community parks. She is the owner of Texas Carved Stone.
Florence is similar to her hometown. “New York City is made up of neighborhoods, and every neighborhood is like a small town. So I like living in a small town like Florence,” she said.
Condon said the city’s tax base is growing through voluntary annexations, new businesses and development on previously vacant lots.
“We will see growth, but we need smart growth,” Condon said.
Condon said she is in favor of growing the city but mentioned several limiting factors, including water capacity. “The connection with Georgetown gives us some growing room,” she added.
Texas law limits the annexation powers of General Law Type A cities like Florence. “We cannot annex; we have to wait until a landowner within the half-mile ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction) voluntarily asks to be annexed into the city,” Condon said. “For many years that didn’t happen, but we’re seeing it happen more in the past 3 or 4 years.”
Merideth is retired from a career in plumbing and air conditioning and has family history in Florence going back three generations. “It’s my roots.”
He served on the city council for six years in the 1960s and 1970s and again in 2006. “Back in those days it was pretty easy to get things accomplished and keep the city going,” Merideth said. “Now it’s a bit more complicated.”
Merideth said he has seen many changes in his community through the years and he wants to keep up the pace of progress and encourage new businesses.
Merideth also proposed annexation as a way to increase the city’s tax base. “Killeen is knocking on our door and so is Georgetown,” he said.
One of the main reasons Merideth wants to increase the city’s tax base is to have more money to fix streets.
Merideth said he wants to see growth in the city similar to what he has seen in nearby cities. “I remember when Harker Heights was nothing but a place for people to buy liquor,” he said.
He is cautious about growing too fast, however. “It has to be slow and easy; just like a baby has to crawl before he starts walking, and then he starts running,” Merideth said.
FLORENCE ISD
The Florence Independent School District will not be holding an election in May because the two candidates were unopposed. Board President Ed Navarette, Place 4, will retain his seat, and Charles Giddens will take over Place 5 from David Iiams, who decided not to run again. Trustees serve three-year terms.
