Candidates in two political races will appear at the same forum Tuesday.
Citizens in Harker Heights have the opportunity to learn more about candidates for the Harker Heights City Council and the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees.
The forum, which is open to the public, is organized by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Central Texas Home Builders Association. It will be held at 445 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Lunch will be catered for $15 per person.
Harker Heights council
Three candidates filed for spots on the ballot for Harker Heights City Council.
Michael Blomquist, 50, filed for the Place 2 seat being vacated by Councilman Steve Carpenter, who is not seeking re-election. Blomquist is a U.S. Army retiree and 18-year resident of Heights.
Business owner Jeff Orlando, 54, also filed for the Place 2 seat. Orlando, also an 18-year resident of the city, is a restaurant owner.
The Place 5 seat is also up for election. Incumbent Jody Nicholas was the only candidate to file for the seat.
KISD board
Two candidates are vying for the board’s Place 6 in the election: Minerva Trujillo and Lan Carter.
Trujillo was originally elected to fill the seat vacated by her late husband, Arthur Trujillo. Previously, the incumbent spent 35 years working for KISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in a number of schools.
Carter has years of experience working for Copperas Cove ISD. She has also run campaigns for several political seats, and is a routine education advocate.
Board member JoAnn Purser is unopposed in her bid for another term on Place 7.
For more information on the forum Tuesday, call 254-699-4999 or send an email to Jean Knowles at jean@hhchamber.com.
WCID forum
Only one candidate out of three in the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board election is expected to attend the April 19 forum sponsored by the League of United Latin American Citizens Herencia Council #4297.
Challenger Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen City Councilman, said he will be in attendance.
Allen Cloud and Mike Miller, two incumbents, will not be in attendance at the public forum.
The LULAC forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the Killeen Community Center. Organizer AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia said residents will still have an opportunity to ask questions despite two of three candidates not being on hand.
District 54 forum
Salado Area Republican Women, along with Central Texas Republican Women, the Central Texas Tea Party and the Young Republicans of Bell County will be holding a run-off election candidates’ forum April 23 at the Temple Public Library.
Candidates for the following races will be present: Scott Cosper and Brad Buckley for State Representative District 54; Paul LePak and Jeff Parker for 264th District Judge; Tim Brown and Bobby Whitson for County Commissioner Precinct 2.
The free event will begin with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. The forum portion is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.