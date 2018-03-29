Residents of Harker Heights will have the opportunity to learn more about candidates running for their city’s council and the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will hold a political forum and luncheon featuring the candidates running for their respective seats.
The luncheon, which is open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Central Texas Home Builders Association. Lunch costs $15 per person.
Heights candidates
Three candidates filed for spots on the ballot for Harker Heights City Council.
Michael Blomquist, 50, filed for the Place 2 seat being vacated by Councilman Steve Carpenter, who is not seeking re-election.
Blomquist is a U.S. Army retiree and 18-year resident of Heights.
Business owner Jeff Orlando, 54, also filed for the Place 2 seat.
Orlando, also an 18-year resident of the city, is a restaurant owner.
The Place 5 seat is also up for election. Incumbent Jody Nicholas was the only candidate to file for the seat.
Nicholas, 64, was elected to the seat in 2015.
Both council seats carry a three-year term.
KISD board candidates
Two candidates are vying for the board’s Place 6 in the election: Minerva Trujillo and Lan Carter.
Trujillo was originally elected to fill the seat vacated by her late husband, Arthur Trujillo. Previously, the incumbent spent 35 years working for KISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in a number of schools.
Carter has years of experience working for Copperas Cove ISD. She has also run campaigns for several political seats, and is a routine education advocate.
Board member Joann Purser is unopposed in her bid for another term on Place 7.
To RSVP, call 254-699-4999 or send an email to Jean Knowles at jean@hhchamber.com.
