Residents can meet candidates running for local office at multiple public forums this month.
A forum sponsored by the Herald featuring Killeen school board candidates is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission to the forum is free.
Additional forums for candidates running for Killeen City Council and Killeen school board are both being held at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and are sponsored by Luluac Herenica Council, Killeen Stars and Stripes Exchange Club and Bell County League of Women Voters.
The first of those forums will from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and will feature candidates running for the school board.
The second forum is presenting candidates running for Killeen City Council and will be the following week from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
There are three places open on the Killeen ISD board. Lan Carter is running against incumbent Shelley Wells for Place 1. David Michael Jones is running against incumbent Susan Jones for Place 2. Stanley Earl Golaboff and Ryan People are running against incumbent Corbett Lawler for Place 3. Incumbent Brett Williams is running unopposed for Place 5.
There are nine candidates running for the four open City Council seats.
Incumbent Shirley Fleming is running unopposed for City Council District 1. There are three candidates filed for District 2: Will Baumgartner, Mellisa Brown and incumbent Debbie Nash-King. Three candidates have filed for District 3: Sandra Blankenship, Tolly James Jr. and incumbent Jim Kilpatrick. Incumbent Steve Harris is challenged by Brockley King Moore for District 4.
