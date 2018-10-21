While four seats — including the mayoral seat — on the Gatesville City Council were up for election this year, the city will actually being holding an uncontested election. That is because only one candidate filed for each seat, so there are no challengers in the Gatesville city election.
Current Mayor Gary Chumley will retain his seat once the election is over, as will city council member Dwight Suson, who ran for re-election of Ward 2, Place 6. Also up for election were Ward 1 Place 2, which will be filled by Randy Hitt, and Ward 2 Place 4, which will be filled by William Robinette.
While the city election will be uncontested, the Independent School Board election has seven candidates competing for just two seats. Gatesville ISD holds at-large elections, which means the top vote-getters in the pool of candidates will be elected to the open seats. Michelle Edwards’ and Joe Nolte’s seats are up for election, and Edwards filed for re-election. Also running for one of the two seats are Marlena Tippit, Danny Floyd, Calvin Ford, Greg Casey, Charles Alderson and Linda Maxwell.
The Killeen Daily Herald spoke with each of the candidates and asked them what they feel is the biggest issue currently facing the school district.
Q: What do you think is the most important issue facing Gatesville ISD currently, why do you think it is so important, and what do you think should be done about it?
Edwards: We are looking at a possible 3.5 billion dollar decline in future state funding. The money our district will receive from the state will become less and less. I will ensure that we are placing monies in areas that will best foster success for our students and district. We must also continue to retain, attract and hire high quality teachers and staff. We must offer competitive compensation and continue to offer professional development and opportunities to grow and promote for our teachers and leaders. I would advocate for teacher raises and investment in our mental health support for our students.
Tippit: The most important issues facing Gatesville ISD are teacher support and retention. Teachers should be valued and appreciated. One way to do this is by providing adequate compensation. Gatesville ISD teachers are paid 3-10 percent less than five other schools in our UIL district, and 10-15 percent less than two of our neighbors. Communication between all stakeholders is important for student success. Parents, teachers, administrators and school board members should communicate about needs and issues in order to formulate solutions that positively affect student achievement. I will strive to improve relations for teachers through compensation and enhancing communication with administration.
Floyd: The most important issue facing Gatesville ISD is lack of discipline. We are losing both teachers and students due to the lack of discipline. Parents are taking extra measures to take their children to other school districts such as Jonesboro because they feel the learning environment is less than ideal due to disruptive students that the teachers aren’t allowed to properly discipline. This should be corrected by researching the rules and regulations regarding disciplinary procedures and those measures followed. The classroom should be a place for learning for all rather than time being spent on those completely disrupting the class.
Ford: When asked why I am running for a seat on the Board, two words comes to mind, the words compassion and passion. I run for compassion in hopes of winning a seat, to be the Advocate for students diagnosed with mental and emotional issues. Too, I run for passion; the primary reason of why so many become Teachers. I run as the reminder, a voice for why Teachers should not only be generously compensated for their roles, but more importantly, retained.
Casey: If I were to look at a need on my radar, it would be teacher empowerment and student interaction. Teachers must be able to instruct students in the most effective ways possible while having access to the newest technologies and teaching tools that the district can provide. They must also be able to have control over their classrooms so that students can learn and advance their education. I would like to work with the administration and educators on projects that would keep GISD at the forefront of the learning curve and ensure our students are prepared for their futures.
Alderson: I believe the biggest issue affecting our district is the lack of teacher support. Our teachers are facing a great increase in their workload and are feeling overwhelmed by their job duties, which are causing them to leave the district. I would solve this problem by putting the administration back in charge of disciplinary actions, limiting after school faculty meetings, and reducing the amount of required teacher paperwork. I believe these actions will improve teacher support and lead to increased teacher morale and retention rates. I also believe this will create an improved learning environment for everyone in the classroom.
Maxwell: I have taught in this district for 31 years and served on the Board of Trustees for 3 years. The most important issues are: student educational services and safety, budget and financial responsibility to restore trust and transparency, and staff support and retention. My highest priority is the safety and educational achievement of all students. Every student needs to be prepared for college or career ready by graduation.If elected, I plan to become as informed as I can on the issues of budget, student and staff needs. I will listen to our community and be as transparent as possible.
