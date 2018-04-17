HARKER HEIGHTS — Just about two weeks remain before several municipal elections May 5. Voters got the opportunity to face candidates in two races Tuesday.
About 50 people gathered for a political forum sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce at the Central Texas Home Builders Association.
The assembly brought together candidates vying for Harker Heights City Council Place 2, Michael Blomquist and Jeff Orlando, in addition to the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustee candidates.
Among KISD board candidates were JoAnn Purser, unopposed in Place 7, and Place 6 incumbent Minerva Trujillo, who is being opposed in the race by Lan Carter.
Carter, a teacher in Copperas Cove, did not attend the forum. She said she could not attend for work obligations.
Harker Heights City Council candidates
The Place 2 position became available on the council when Steve Carpenter announced that he would not run again in this year’s election.
Moderator Chris Diem began the forum by introducing Blomquist and Orlando and allowed them three minutes each to introduce themselves and make opening statements.
Blomquist said he has 20 plus years experience in the military and wants to bring those leadership, financial and management skills to the Harker Heights City Council to enable the council to make great decisions for its citizens.
“I want to be the people’s representative here. I want to be the voice between businesses and the citizens as we move forward into the future,” Blomquist said.
Orlando talked about his involvement as a past member of several community boards and commissions and being an owner of three businesses in the Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove areas.
“I feel qualified because of my experience in business, working with budgets and knowing how the real world works with money coming in and expenses going out and can do it better than most folks can,” Orlando said.
Early voting is April 23-May 1. Election Day is May 5 in the Harker Heights City Council Place 2 race.
KISD board candidates
Purser and Trujillo took turns touching upon topics that included special education, district growth and infrastructure.
Trujillo expressed pride in the district’s efforts to improve special education since an initial audit was commissioned in 2015, in which the Texas Education Agency said KISD failed to meet certain standards.
The latest follow-up audit indicated KISD has made “good progress” in improving altogether, despite some areas still needing work.
“We’re not as bad as some people make it seem to be, “ she said. “We were very satisfied to see we’re doing a good job.”
Among improvements, Trujillo said, are more customized special education plans put together by parents and instructors, additional special education staff and the creation of a parent advisory committee.
The Place 6 candidate then transitioned to student population growth and aging facilities.
One strategy the district has implemented to address these issues, she said, is the proposition to levy $426 million for bond funds to build new school facilities and renovate old ones. The two bond issues will also be voted on May 5.
Both incumbent trustees praised Superintendent John Craft for his leadership and consultation with surrounding school districts to build strategies for KISD.
“We need to put our babies somewhere,” Trujillo said. “Whether that’s portables, or old buildings and new buildings.”
Early voting for the May 5 election begins April 23 and ends May 1.
