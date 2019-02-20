Killeen City Council candidates are invited to address the public at a candidate forum March 4.
The Killeen Daily Herald and KDHnews sponsor forums and hold them early in the campaign season as a public service. The filing period for local offices ended Friday. The election is May 4.
The March Killeen council candidates forum, like previous KDH forums, is being planned and moderated by Herald newsroom staff members. Questions asked of candidates pertain to local issues. The Herald publishes subject areas to be covered in advance of the election.
The forum is 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Doors open at 6 p.m.
