Special education, the $426 million school bond projects, students’ success and district finances are among topics for the March 18 forum for Killeen Independent School District candidates.
Your input will be considered by Killeen Daily Herald staff as we formulate questions for the candidates. Please email news@kdhnews.com and put KISD CANDIDATE QUESTIONS in the subject field.
The forum sponsored by KDH is at 6:30 p.m. March 18 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission to the forum is free.
Residents have a vested interest in the upcoming May 4 election. KISD board members oversee student educational opportunities, they decide how to spend tax dollars and they hold staff members accountable.
Seven candidates are vying for three board seats. Candidates are:
Place 1: Lan Carter, Shelley Wells
Place 2: David Michael Jones, Susan Jones
Place 3: Stanley Golaboff, Robert People, Corbett Lawler
Place 5: (uncontested) Brett Williams
Among topics that could be included in the questions are:
- Special education
- Spending $426 million in bond money
- Superintendent’s 15 percent pay increase
- Teachers’ pay increase of 2 percent
- Spending decisions in the annual budget
- Students’ standing on state tests and grad rates
- Unresolved road improvements for the new high school
The questions will be fine-tuned for priorities, readers’ input and time allotted in the 90-minute forum. As is the Herald’s standard practice, candidates will not be given the exact questions in advance.
The forum will be moderated by editors Rose Fitzpatrick and Dave Miller. Each candidate will be asked to address each question. Candidates will have one minute to answer. Each candidate will have two minutes for an opening statement and one minute for a closing statement.
IF YOU GO:
What: KISD candidate forum
When: 6:30 p.m. March 18, doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Why: KISD board members oversee student educational opportunities, they decide how to spend tax dollars, they hold staff members accountable
