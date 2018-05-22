The final three races in Lampasas County have been decided after residents casts their votes Tuesday and last week during early voting. Randy Hoyer, Jamie Smart and Edith Wagner Harrison have all been elected to open county seats, according to final but unofficial voting numbers.
All three candidates participated in a runoff election in their respective races Tuesday. A runoff occurs when no individual candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the initial election, which occurred on March 6.
County Judge
Hoyer had competed with Larry W. Allison the runoff election for the county judge seat.
“I just couldn’t believe it when the results came in,” Hoyer said. “Larry (Allison) was a strong contender, he ran a strong campaign and he has been around Lampasas for a while.”
In the election Tuesday night, Hoyer got 52.66 percent with 1,407 votes, and Allison received 47.34 percent of vote with 1,265 votes. A total of 2,672 votes were cast in the race.
Hoyer has been a Lampasas County resident for nine years. Prior to running for office, he served as the Lampasas Independent School District board superintendent before stepping down at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
“The biggest thing I am going to focus on (as county judge) is collaboration within the offices of the county,” Hoyer said. “I want to hopefully get everybody operating on the same page and working for the same common goal.”
County Commissioner Precinct 2
After a close runoff election for the Precinct 2 county commissioner seat, candidate Smart came out on top. Smart was competing against Ron Farr in the Tuesday night election after a close race in the March primary.
“I truly feel blessed right now, I am super excited,” Smart said. “I also feel a lot of relief; it has been a long campaign.”
Smart pulled 59.83 percent of the ballots, and Farr got 40.17 percent. There were a total of 1,170 votes cast in the race.
Smart is a principal in the Lometa Independent School District. Throughout the campaign, he has stressed the importance of being dedicated to the job you have.
“(Farr) called me right after the election results came in, and we congratulated each other on a good race,” Smart said. “We were friends before this race started, and we will be friends now that it’s over. This would be a great county if either of us had been elected.”
District Clerk
After a primary election so close that second place had to be decided with a coin toss, candidate Harrison came out in first place. She had been facing Trina Hudson in the runoff election.
"When the early voting numbers came in I was ahead by about 100 votes, so I was a little excited but still pretty calm, because we still had to wait for another 1,000 votes," Harrison said. "But the Lampasas people have voted."
Harrison received the most votes in the primary, but voting was so close that Hudson was only chosen to be in the runoff election after a coin toss.
Harrison drew 55.92 percent of the vote with 1,432 votes Tuesday night, while Hudson got 44.08 percent with 1,129 votes.
Harrison is a school teacher and works for the Killeen Independent School District.
The final voting total for each race must be canvassed before it is deemed official.
