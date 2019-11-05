Longtime Gatesville resident Robert Kent is projected to be the new council member for Ward 1, Place 1 in the Gatesville City Council.
After unofficial results came in from Coryell County, Kent had received 400 total votes, or 64.83% of the votes, while Dennis Fueston had received 217 total votes, or 35.17% of the total.
Both Kent and Fueston prioritized flooding and erosion problems in Faunt Le Roy Park, while continuing street maintenance.
Along with park improvements, Kent wants to keep things affordable for Gatesville residents. Prior to early voting, Kent said he wants the city to be able to provide the best services at the lowest cost.
The two other council seats in Gatesville were uncontested.
Incumbent Meredith Rainer was re-elected for Ward 1, Place 3 with 655 votes.
Greg Casey was elected to Ward 2, Place 5 with 657 votes.
Votes will be canvassed and the winners will be sworn in Nov. 12, according to Gatesville City Secretary Wendy Cole.
