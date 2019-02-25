Candidate:
William L. Baumgartner
Office Sought:
Killeen City Council
Military Experience:
Yes
How many years have you been in the area:
7
Highest Education:
Associates Degree a from CTC/ Liberal Arts Major at Texas A&M Central Texas (Concentration on History and Political Science)
Why are you running:
The City of Killeen's residents have put so much effort in trying to make its city safe and prosperous and its time the city council does makes good on that. It's time to change the way things have been done in order for the city and all of its residents to be successful.
Top three issues:
1. Responsible spending along with a better balanced budget
2. A more effective Police, Fire/EMS to include more officers and firefighters and more training
3. Bring bigger businesses and better paying jobs
