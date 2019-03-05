Candidate:
Debbie Nash-King
Office Sought:
Killeen City Council
Military Experience:
Yes
How many years have you been in the area:
23
Highest Education:
2 Master's Degrees
Campaign website:
Why are you running:
I am running for re-election to the City Council, District 2 because I am currently serving on the city council and I am fully qualified to continue to serve in the District 2 position. I want to continue to improve public safety, economic development and quality of life for all Killeen's residents. I am dedicated and committed to always voting in the best interest concerning issues that will affect our community.
Top three issues:
-Adequate Funding for the First Responders
-Continue to Maintain a Balanced Budget at the Current Tax Rates
-Increase Planned Programs for the Youth and Senior Citizens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.