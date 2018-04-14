The Killeen City Council will consider proposals for outsourcing solid waste services in a workshop session Tuesday.
The council has received four proposals and will have completed its evaluation process by the workshop, according to the council’s agenda. A presentation will be made by City Manager Ron Olson.
The service became the target of possible outsourcing in August 2016, when the council voted to end the city’s struggling curbside recycling program. In December 2016, council approved a Request for Qualifications for engineering firms to draft a bidding document for the service, but the council later tabled a contract with SCS Engineers to draft the request in March.
At the council’s request, Olson then spent eight months streamlining the city’s residential and commercial service to increase efficiency and allow the department to compete fairly with private enterprise.
In other action Tuesday, the council will discuss citizen donations to the senior citizen utility bill assistance program, animal services and the youth summer program.
The purpose of the policy is to establish a process for the city of Killeen to accept monetary donations through utility bills, and a procedure for distribution of those funds, according to the agenda. Discussion of eligibility for citizens to receive disbursements in limited circumstances will also take place.
In addition, council members will consider authorizing the procurement of a fire engine for the Fire Department.
The department had originally delineated ambulances as the appropriate purchase for the 2018 budget year, according to the agenda. After discussions with staff that continuously assesses vehicle replacement needs, staff determined an immediate need to replace a fire engine that was lost in a fire.
The engine currently being used is a 17-year-old reserve engine with 143,000 miles.
The lowest base price for an engine, according to the agenda, is $542,444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.