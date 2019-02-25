Candidate:
Shelley Wells
Office Sought:
Killeen ISD Board of Trustees
Military Experience:
No
How many years have you been in the area:
57
Highest Education:
Bachelor of Science in Education
Why are you running:
I am running for reelection to the KISD Board of Trustees, Place 1 because I believe the most important job our community does is educating its young people. We need to insure our students have a solid academic foundation, know how to think critically and can work collaboratively to solve problems.
Top three issues:
1) student learning and preparation for college and the workplace
2) attracting, supporting and retaining highly qualified, caring staff members in every position within our district
3) sound fiscal management of the budget and the bond expenditures and insuring the future of impact aid funding
