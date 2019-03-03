The 2019 campaign season gets a jump start with the Killeen City Council candidate forum Monday.
The Killeen Daily Herald and KDHnews are sponsoring the first forum for the May election, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The public is invited to the event at 6:30 p.m. Monday. There is no charge for admission.
The goal for the forum is for candidates to give information to voters, who will make important decisions on the May 4 election.
Nine people are running for four seats on the May 4 ballot. They are: District 1: Shirley Fleming, incumbent, unopposed; District 2: Debbie Nash-King, incumbent, opposed by Will Baumgartner and Mellisa Brown; District 3: Jim Kilpatrick, incumbent, opposed by Sandra Blankenship and Tolly James Jr.; District 4: Steve Harris, incumbent, opposed by Brockley Moore.
Herald editors Rose Fitzpatrick and Dave Miller will moderate the forum, asking candidates about key Killeen issues.
As previously published, they will cover topics that could include ensuring city taxpayers’ money is used wisely, economic development, activities for youth at night, accountability to residents and crime rates.
All candidates will be given the chance to address each question so that voters can compare the answers. All candidates will have a minute to respond to each question. Candidates also will have two minutes each for an opening statement and one minute for a closing statement.
Professional behavior is expected. It includes consideration for candidates when they speak and consideration for the audience trying to hear candidates’ positions.
Personal attacks on opponents or others are unacceptable.
Killeen police will provide security for the event.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Monday for the forum at the conference center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. The forum is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For a collection of political news, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
