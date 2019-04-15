Tonight, the Killeen school board candidates will have a chance to speak to voters at the Harker Heights Activity Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The seven candidates will take part in a Q&A hosted by a moderator and if time allows take questions from the audience.
In Place 1, Lan Carter is challenging incumbent Shelley Wells. In Place 2, David Michael Jones is facing off against incumbent Susan Jones. In Place 3, incumbent Corbett Lawler faces challengers Stanley Goloboff and Robert People.
Early voting in the elections begins April 22 and concludes April 30.
Election day is May 4.
