Candidate:
Robert People
Office Sought:
Killeen ISD Board of Trustees
Military Experience:
Yes
How many years have you been in the area:
3
Highest Education:
some college
Why are you running:
I am running because I would like to make a positive difference in the Killeen Independent School District.
Top three issues:
1. Teacher salaries
2. Project / Construction Costs (Going Over Budget)
3. School Assessment Tests
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.