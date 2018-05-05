Between the two political newcomers who were vying for the Lampasas City Council Place 4 seat, Catherine Kuehne came out ahead after polls closed Saturday night.
Kuehne and T.J. Wright faced each other for the City Council, Place 4 seat, after incumbent Greg Smith decided to step down at the end of his term.
With 331 votes cast, the final, unofficial total for Kuehne was 195, with Wright having 136.
Lampasas City Council and Lampasas Independent School District each had three seats up for election Saturday, but only the Place 4 seat was contested.
Incumbent Chuck Williamson will again take his seat as City Councilman for Place 3.
Likewise, City Council Place 5 will go to incumbent Mike White.
LISD Place 1 will see incumbent Bill Brister retaining his seat, and incumbent Randy Morris will hold onto LISD Place 2. The seat for LISD Place 3 will be filled by incumbent Dan Claussen.
