Three people are vying for mayor and three are seeking the Place 2 council seat in Lampasas.
Incumbents Delana Keele Toups in Place 1 and T.J. Monroe in Place 6 are unopposed.
The mayoral candidates are incumbent Misti Talbert, Robert “Bob” Goodart and Brandin Paul Lea. The Place 2 candidates are Randall Glenn Clark, Jason David Glass and Milvern Crozier.
Also on the ballot is a proposition asking whether voters are for or against: “The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.”
Candidates Lea and Crozier did not respond to Herald questions and did not provide a photo.
QUESTION 1: What is the No. 1 thing you want to accomplish as a council member and how will you accomplish it?
MAYOR
Misti Talbert: I want to secure our future and protect the Lampasas way of life. Planning and making responsible decisions regarding infrastructure, capital improvements, development and growth is more critical now than ever before in Lampasas. In order to move in the direction the residents want, the elected officials must be engaged in the community and they must be accessible. I will continue the efforts to keep the residents involved, such as town hall meetings, stakeholder collaboration, and various forums that allow for input and direction from those impacted by the decisions we are making. I will also represent this city and its needs and concerns on a regional and state level. The relationships I have worked to build not only locally but across the state have proven to be valuable when positioning Lampasas for prime opportunities and assistance when needed.
Robert “Bob” Goodart: I would like to see more public participation at the council meetings and more public discussion about issues That concern the City. I feel that honesty and absolute transparency will open up public conversation.
Brandin Paul Lea: No reply.
PLACE 2
Randall Glenn Clark: My No. 1 thing is to try to give back. I’ve worked for 28 and a half years. Started building inspection department and public works department. I want to give back. I don’t have an agenda against any council members on any specific thing, but there are a lot of things going on in the city of Lampasas I would like to shape. Financial stability is probably my No. 1 thing.
Jason David Glass: To improve and maintain our Courthouse Square and downtown area. More business will draw more traffic into Lampasas and will help our economy. Accomplishing this will take a collective effort with City Council and the Lampasas EDC.
Milvern Crozier: No reply.
QUESTION 2: What area in Lampasas presents the most room for improvement, and how will progress be made?
MAYOR
Misti Talbert: Our aging water infrastructure is an immediate concern. While officials have worked exhaustively to ensure our access to water and to stabilize the rates we pay for that water, the delivery of it must continue to be improved upon. While there is no fail proof system, and our crews respond in the most expedient and dependable fashion, we absolutely must continue to invest in our lines and system. Any downtime from lack of flow/pressure has an immediate impact on the residents, the schools and our businesses. The city must exhaust all efforts to make sure that those interruptions don’t continue to affect us. It’s time to move the needle on the situation from discussing the issue to actually solving the issue, just like the work we are doing to research solutions for the internet issue in Lampasas.
Robert “Bob” Goodart: The City of Lampasas needs to update a lot of infrastructure issues such as water/waste water. We need to improve our roadways and drainage around town
Brandin Paul Lea: No reply.
PLACE 2
Randall Glenn Clark: Roads and infrastructure are two of the biggest things. As far as an area, there’s an area in the northeastern portion of the city that still needs some improvement. The infrastructure is something most cities are buying and we’re no different.
Jason David Glass: Again, downtown can be a major attraction. The potential of increasing local restaurants and merchants will increase revenue by attracting people from both in and outside of our city. Installing updated I.T. infrastructure will help our small businesses run smoothly, as well as provide better service to our citizens.
Milvern Crozier: No reply.
QUESTION 3: What will you do to make sure the council is transparent with residents?
MAYOR
Misti Talbert: We have a responsibility to make information available to all citizens. I would encourage staff and council to also work to make that information easier to access. I think perhaps Live Streaming of our city council meetings is one possible option that would do just that. Not only would everyone have the ability to watch as decisions are being made by their representatives, but I also believe it would go a long way in making sure the actual FACTS come across clearly.
I would also like to see the creation of an annual Lampasas’ Citizens Financial Report. An easy to use and understand document that provides insight and keeps citizens aware of the financial activity of the city. It would help provide an explanation of our finances while not just being a bunch of numbers on a spreadsheet. It is one thing to provide the data, but we should go a step above that and explain the data as well.
Robert “Bob” Goodart: I will be honest to the public. They have the right to know about all issues with the city ranging from projects being completed to the funds being spent. The citizens of Lampasas elect the Council Members so I feel the citizens need to be well informed and hold the City Council responsible.
Brandin Paul Lea: No reply.
PLACE 2
Randall Glenn Clark: I am only one vote, but I would welcome the public to start coming to the meetings. We need the input because we’re the financial caretakers they voted in. We need their opinions.
Jason David Glass: I will continue what is being done now by council, hold open meetings and encourage the public to come to our meetings.
Milvern Crozier: No reply.
QUESTION 4: What is your vision for Lampasas moving forward?
MAYOR
Misti Talbert: Once someone described a product to me as “it’s the same, but it’s better.” While that seems simple but also difficult to achieve, that’s exactly what I want for this community. Lampasas is great place with genuinely good people. The values and the beliefs of the people and their desire to continue to pass those on is something we must work to protect. I have never thought we needed to “change” anything about Lampasas, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to make it better for the people who live here. The residents of Lampasas work incredibly hard for the things they have, we aren’t a community full of highly paid individuals expecting a luxury lifestyle. The vast majority of us work tirelessly to provide for ourselves and our families.
Robert “Bob” Goodart: Lampasas is a small hometown community and listening to the Citizens of Lampasas they want to keep the small town feeling here. Lampasas is a great place to raise a family. Lampasas is close enough to the larger Cities that we can go on day trips with family and friends and at the end of the we can come back to the community we love to call home.
Brandin Paul Lea: No reply.
PLACE 2
Randall Glenn Clark: To prepare us for future growth in all areas.
Jason David Glass: We as a city have a lot to look forward to. We have a large development being built to accommodate 67 homes, Oil states has chosen to build a large warehouse here and more people are moving into our city. My vision is to encourage more new businesses and make our town attractive to larger businesses that may be looking for a new home.
Milvern Crozier: No reply.
QUESTION 5: How do you plan to draw visitors to Lampasas?
MAYOR
Misti Talbert: The city council and the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce, along with our Economic Development Corporation have been working diligently on building a more impactful and dynamic working relationship. While the area of tourism has been determined to be the responsibility of the Chamber, we have all come to realize that a collaborative effort in marketing would be beneficial to everyone involved. I’m excited to see where those efforts will lead us moving forward. The team is in place and the work has begun and I know in my heart its only a matter of time before those efforts result in a larger number of visitors with a new appreciation for and desire to experience the Lampasas we all already know and love.
Robert “Bob” Goodart: I feel that the City Council is not in the business of bringing in tourism. We have Boards and Committees that plan and put together such as our annual Spring Ho event as well as numerous events throughout the year. We also have a very busy Chamber of Commerce that plans local events such as our annual hunters welcome and local rodeo events.
Brandin Paul Lea: No reply.
PLACE 2
Randall Glenn Clark: To encourage economic development. We need to tie down downtown and key avenue. We have a lot of state maintained areas in the cities, so we need to try to bring those areas together. Promotion is very big, and to bring the citizens together.
Jason David Glass: To encourage business growth. Businesses will provide jobs for our community, draw more people to our town and provide revenue for the future.
Milvern Crozier: No reply.
