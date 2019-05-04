Voters in Lampasas have reelected Misti Talbert as mayor and Randy Clark to be the new Place 2 councilman in unofficial results released Saturday. They also selected Jeff Rutland to become the Lampasas Independent School District board member for Place 4.
Voters have also decided in favor of a proposition asking about the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks.
Talbert received 543 votes, getting just over 70% of the 773 votes cast for mayor, Runner-up Bob Goodart received 162 votes, while Brandin P. Lea finished third with 68 votes.
In the Place 2 race, Clark received 410 votes, getting over 56% of the 724 ballots cast. Jason Glass got 164 votes, with Milvern Crozier receiving 150 votes.
Saturday night, Clark said he appreciated the support from the citizens of Lampasas.
“I’m looking forward to helping shape the future of the community,” Clark said.
Clark said he hoped to help the city find ways to keep current businesses in the community while enticing more to locate in Lampasas.
City council incumbents Delana Keele Troup in Place 1 and T.J. Monroe in Place 6 were unopposed.
In the only contested race in the Lampasas ISD election, Jeff Rutland received 825 votes, getting nearly 63% of the 1310 ballots cast. Runner-up Daryl Hurst received 485 votes.
After results were announced, Rutland said he was humbled by the support he received in the election.
“I’m looking forward to getting on the board and serving with the current board members (and) the current administration on keeping the (school district) going in a positive way.”
He plans to focus on expanding vocational programs in the school district, saying he wants to “take them to another level.”
Incumbent David Millican was unopposed for the Place 5 seat in the Lampasas ISD election.
The alcoholic beverage proposition received 580 votes in favor and 206 votes against.
All results are unofficial until the city council conducts a canvass of all votes.
