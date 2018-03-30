Area residents who want to make sure their voice is heard have six days left to register for the May 5 election.
Thursday, April 5, is the final day to register to vote in upcoming May 5 municipal elections.
There will be contested municipal elections in Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Salado, Florence, Lampasas, Little River-Academy, Bartlett, Rockdale and Cameron.
Killeen Independent School District will have one contested board election and an election on a pair of bonds totaling $426 million aimed at building new and improving existing schools. Salado ISD will hold an election on a $50 million bond, and there will be a contested election for the Bartlett school board.
Early voting begins April 23 and ends May 1.
If you’re not sure if you are registered to vote, visit VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab.
If you are not registered, you can visit http://bit.ly/1deJCid to fill out an informal online application. Complete the form, print it and mail it to the address listed on the completed application.
People may pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton. Call the Elections Department at 254-933-5774 for an application by mail.
Voter registration applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices, according to the Bell County Elections Department.
The last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 24. The application — which can be found at http://bit.ly/2oBWTTJ — must be received by the Bell County Elections Department by the deadline.
According to the Texas Secretary of State, to be eligible to vote early by mail, voters must be 65 or older; be disabled; be out of the county on Election Day and during the in-person early voting period; or be confined in jail but still be eligible to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.