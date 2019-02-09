Less than a week remains left for candidates to toss their hats into the ring for the May 4 ballot that will include local city and school board elections.
The deadline is Feb. 15.
Multiple city and school governments will hold elections for multiple positions.
Here is the breakdown of which candidates have filed for which seats so far:
Killeen City Council
Will Baumgartner has filed for District 2.
Sandra Blankenship has filed for District 3.
Mellisa Brown has filed for District 2.
Incumbent Shirley Fleming has filed for District 1.
Incumbent Steve Harris has filed for District 4.
Tolly James Jr. has filed for District 3.
Incumbent Jim Kilpatrick has filed for District 3.
Brockley King Moore has filed for District 4.
Incumbent Debbie Nash-King has filed for District 2.
Killeen ISD board
Stanley Earl Golaboff has filed for Place 3.
David Michael Jones has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent Susan Jones has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent Corbett Lawler has filed for Place 3.
Incumbent Shelley Wells has filed for Place 1.
Incumbent Brett Williams has filed for Place 5.
Belton City Council
Incumbent John Holmes has filed.
Incumbent Dan Kirkley has filed.
Incumbent David K. Leigh has filed.
Incumbent Craig Pearson has filed.
Belton’s elections are at-large.
Belton ISD Board
Incumbent Manuel Alcozer has filed for Trustee Area 5.
Incumbent Sue M. Jordan has filed for Trustee Area 3.
Incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery has filed for Trustee Area 2.
Incumbent Jeff Norwood has filed for Trustee Area 1.
CTC Board
Incumbent Joe Burns has filed for Place 3.
Incumbent Brenda Coley has filed for Place 5.
Albert Charles Hollinger has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent Jimmy Towers has filed for Place 1.
Florence City Council
The Daily Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of the business day Friday.
Florence ISD Board
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of the business day Friday.
Harker heights Council
Jennifer McCann has filed for Place 1.
Lampasas City Council
Robert “Bob” Goodart has filed for mayor.
Incumbent TJ Monroe has filed for Place 6.
Incumbent Misti Talbert has filed for mayor.
Incumbent Delana Keele Toups has filed for Place 1.
Lampasas ISD Board
Daryl Hurst has filed for Place 4.
Incumbent David Millican has filed for Place 5.
Jeff Rutland has filed for Place 4.
Photos sought
The Daily Herald will run this list as candidates file for positions.
The Herald asks candidates to send a headshot to news@kdhnews.com so we can run the photos with our ongoing election coverage.
Put CANDIDATE in the subject field of the email.
Candidates can also fill out a mini-biography form at http://bit.ly/KDHbios.
NOTE: Candidate filings will be published according to alphabetical order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.