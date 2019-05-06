Area school elections wrapped up this past Saturday, and while there will be many familiar faces, some newcomers are set to make a splash.
Here’s a look at what’s to come.
Killeen ISD
The total number of those who cast ballots in the Killeen Independent School District election is 2,792, said Terry Abbott, chief communication officer, Monday.
According to unofficial results, incumbent Shelley Wells defeated Lan Carter for the Place 1 spot on the board, garnering 1,748 votes, 63% of 2,792 votes total.
Incumbent Susan Jones secured the Place 2 seat over the Rev. David Michael Jones, drawing 1,807 votes, 65% of 2,763 votes total.
For Place 3, voters chose incumbent Corbett Lawler over Robert People and Stanley Golaboff. Lawler won the Place 3 spot with 1,421 votes, 52% of 2,743 votes total.
The votes will be canvassed at 3 p.m. May 14.
The budget must be approved by the board by Aug. 31 for the fiscal year that begins Sept. 1.
Central Texas College
CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said 10,607 total ballots were cast.
The Central Texas College board of trustees will include new representatives, according to unofficial results released late Saturday night.
Charles Hollinger defeated Samuel Thorpe Jr. for the Place 2 spot on the board, garnering 1,613 votes, 60% of 2,709 total.
Hollinger reiterated his message spread during his campaign for the CTC board: using his education, training and experience to address unfunded mandates.
“We need to take a look at several things,” Hollinger said. “It does look like the chancellor has put together a good team in anticipating needs.”
James Pierce Jr. secured the Place 3 seat over incumbent Joseph Burns, drawing 1,399 votes, 53% of 2,626 total.
Pierce said he aims to be a good steward of taxpayer money and avoid raising the tax rate if he can help it. The trustee-elect also said he aims to increase board transparency.
“I just want to be able to fit in and do a good job out there, and to serve the community,” Pierce said. “I want people to understand that and serve as a good steward of their tax dollars and make sure the college operates correctly.”
Jimmy Towers was unopposed for Place 1, and Brenda Coley was unopposed for Place 5.
The votes will be canvassed May 14 and the new board members sworn in on May 28.
Each department at CTC has already submitted budget proposals, and the final budget will be approved by the board in July. The fiscal year starts Sept. 1.
