COPPERAS COVE — Races for seats on the Copperas Cove City Council and Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees resulted in new representatives as election results came in Tuesday.
The mayor’s post, City Council Place 1 and Place 2 were on the ballot.
City Council Place 1
Unofficial results indicate 2,824 voters selected Joann Courtland for Place 1 on the Copperas Cove City Council. She won with 54.56 percent of the vote against her opponent was Cheryl Meredith, who received 2,352 votes.
Courtland runs a nonprofit called Operation Stand Down Central Texas, which assists homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding community.
Courtland could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Place 2
Fred Chavez, director of the planetarium and Outreach Services for the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, was elected by 54.54 percent with 2,902 votes, in a successful campaign against incumbent James A. Pierce, Jr. for the Place 2 seat. Pierce received 2,419 votes.
Chavez was on the Economic Development Corp. for six years, up until 2012. After taking a hiatus from municipal capacities, he said he’s ready to toss his hat back into the ring.
Chavez said he looks forward to strengthening the integrity of Copperas Cove, bringing together city entities to ensure a successful future for what he called a “gem of Central Texas.”
“There will be a lot of nuts and bolts first—nothing sexy, nothing flashy,” Chavez said regarding mending bridges between city entities. “It’s going to be the stuff needed to be done, but will put us in a position to be a vibrant and progressive business center.”
Mayor
Incumbent Seffrood and challenger Azeita Taylor will face off in a runoff election for the mayoral post.
No mayoral candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, with Seffrood amassing 2,655 votes and Taylor gaining 2,444 votes.
“I fully expected it would be a tight race,” Seffrood said. “It will all work out … and then it’s back to city business.”
Taylor expressed gratitude to the support and enthusiasm she saw Election Day.
“I am extremely excited and ready for this run-off,” Taylor said. “I’ve received a lot of support from people saying they voted for me.”
CCISD
Available trustee spots for the Copperas Cove Independent School District on the ballot this year were the positions of board trustees Place 1 and Place 2.
Inez Faison held onto her spot in Place 1 by 52.2 percent with 3,056 votes, Her challenger, John Gallen, received 2,798 votes.
Faison was elected to the board in 2007 to fill an unexpired term. In May 2009, she was elected to a full three-year term and currently serves as the board’s vice president.
Faison could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
For Place 2, Shameria Ann Davis came out on top against three other opponents, receiving 39.64 percent of votes with 2,316. She defeated incumbent Harry Byrd, and fellow challengers Joseph Leary and Jeff Gorres.
Byrd received 21.64 percent of the votes with 1,264. Leary received 19.14 percent of votes with 1,118. Gorres received 19.58 percent of votes with 1,144.
Davis is a wellness consultant with the Texas Association of Counties.
She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Those retaining their seats are President Joan Manning, Jim Copeland, Mike Wilburn, Bob Weiss and Karen Harrison.
In addition to city and school district races, voters approved an amendment to the City Charter, which was removal of redundant language.
