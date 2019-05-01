Early voting for several area races in the May 4 election has concluded, attracting fewer voters than last year.
The only remaining chance to vote is Election Day on Saturday.
Eight candidates are vying for three seats on the Killeen City Council. In the Killeen school district, seven candidates are competing for three contested board spots. The race for two Central Texas College trustee seats has four people running.
These races and more have drawn a lower number of early voters compared to 2018 races, but the stakes are different. In 2018, 12 candidates ran for Killeen City Council, and the Killeen Independent School District put $426 million total in construction bonds on the ballot.
Early voting totals are listed below.
Belton City Council
The tally for early votes cast in the Belton city election totals 328.
In 2018, 145 voted early.
Central Texas College
The tally for early votes cast in the CTC Board of Trustees election totals 1,852.
Florence
Not reported.
Harker Heights City Council
The tally for early votes cast in the Harker Heights city election totals is 520.
In 2018, 1,066 voted early.
Killeen
The tally for early votes cast in the Killeen city election totals 932.
In 2018, 2,827 voted early.
KISD
The tally for early votes cast in the KISD Board of Trustees election totals 1,726.
In 2018, 3,744 voted early.
Lampasas
The tally for early votes cast in the Lampasas city election totals 263.
In 2018, 207 voted early.
Salado
The tally for early votes cast in the Salado village election totals 265.
In 2018, 2,013 voted early.
Salado ISD
The tally for early votes cast in the Salado ISD election totals 365.
For information about candidates, issues and polling places, view the Herald’s election coverage at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
