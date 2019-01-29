On Monday, the City of Copperas Cove received its first application for a special election for city mayor on April 27.
Cove resident Bradi Diaz is the first to file for the race.
Per the City Charter, a special election must be held within 120 days following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28 at the age of 79. Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
No other packets have been received to date, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Residents of Copperas Cove may file for the race through Feb. 25.
