The Killeen City Council will continue conversations had Tuesday regarding a potential street maintenance fee and sewer service line repairs in future workshops after opinions of council members clashed.
Despite no clear course of action ahead, a months-long debate over the city’s responsibility for sewer service line repairs was further developed Tuesday during the council’s workshop.
The city’s policy requires homeowners to pay for repairs to private lines that cross over private property to connect to public sewer mains under city streets. Killeen council reached a consensus to continue discussion of the matter in the next regular workshop Nov. 6.
On Aug. 7, the council directed the city to draft an ordinance to formalize its longstanding policy, but the council has flirted with expanding the city’s responsibility for those repairs, which can reach as high as $25,000, according to some homeowners. Some residents have sought help, including Austin resident Lee Huggins, when a repair of several thousand dollars on the sewer service line connecting his Killeen rental property to the sewer main under the city street failed.
The difficulty of determining whether ruptures in sewer lines originate on private land or public land is a cause for concern, said City Manager Ron Olson. He cautioned council members that if the city takes on more responsibility for repairs, the city may have to assume responsibility for private lines.
“There is an ambiguity I don’t think we can control,” Olson said.
Director of Public Works David Olson laid out three options the council considered to help aid homeowners, including entering into warranty programs for homeowners to help pay for emergency repairs and accepting some or all of the maintenance and repair of service lines.
Among the options considered:
The city would set up an optional or mandatory warranty program through a private provider that could cost residents anywhere in the range of $7.75 to 50 cents per month, depending on the option. This path would continue the city’s policy of denying responsibility for repairs in the right-of-way.
The city would accept responsibility for repairs up to the public property line. Olson said this would likely cause a necessary sewer rate increase citywide of between 75 cents and $1.80, regardless of whether you have the problem.
The city would accept responsibility for the entire sewer service line, likely resulting in a mandatory sewer rate increase of $4.70.
Councilman Steve Harris was in favor of the city accepting responsibility for the repairs rather than opting into a warranty program. Council members Butch Menking and Debbie Nash-King expressed a desire for the warranty program.
Even so, council members Gregory Johnson and Jim Kilpatrick indicated uncertainty, and are still trying to determine voter consensus on the matter.
Street fee
In other business, the council received a briefing on charging residents and businesses for a street maintenance fee and adding it to resident and commercial water bills to help pay for the city of Killeen’s multimillion-dollar road repair deficit each year.
On July 17, the council voted to delay discussion on the controversial fee, which the city estimates would add more than $6 to a single-family home’s water bill each month, at the highest estimate.
Mayor Jose Segarra echoed David Olson in calling for urgent action to address street maintenance.
“Doing nothing is not really doing nothing,” Segarra said. “We’re going to continue to see streets deteriorate if we kick this can further down the road.”
Councilman Johnson was frustrated with what he recognizes as a failure on the city’s part to appropriately fund street maintenance, calling the possibility of implementing a fee a short-term solution.
“Every year, we find money for new roads. When you talk about fees and taxes, it puts a strain on the city’s purse,” Johnson said. “But we can still find money to push south.”
By establishing a separate fund for street maintenance, the city said an overburdened operational fund would receive some breathing room as property tax revenues remain constrained each year. If the city does not institute the fee, the other options are attempting to raise property taxes by around 2 cents or cutting expenditures in the general fund, which could mean the elimination of city positions, David Olson said.
The street fee, which has been voted down twice by the council in recent years, would help counteract ballooning deferred maintenance costs that have been woefully underfunded in years of past city budgets.
In fiscal year 2018, the council allocated $300,000 in funding for street maintenance — around $1.6 million less than the recommended amount, according a 2013 road infrastructure study from Transmap. That continued underfunding has left some roads in older stretches of Killeen in increasing disrepair and has exponentially raised the cost of preventing major infrastructure failure.
Also on Tuesday night’s agenda:
Council discussed a rezoning request for a 216-unit, three-story apartment complex on a 31-acre plot west of Rosewood Drive and directly adjacent to a single-family residential neighborhood along Acorn Creek Trail. Sixteen of those acres would be developed while the remaining 15 acres would be used for green space and trail connectivity, according to a city memo.
Council members also discussed a rezoning request from WB Development for 47 new duplexes and 167 new single-family homes on the eastern frontage of Roy Reynolds Drive across from the Killeen Business Park. The request would change an undeveloped 45-acre parcel primarily designated for a mobile home park to a planned unit development with multiple residential uses.
