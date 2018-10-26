Editor's note: A photo that had been posted with this story was an unrelated NAACP file photo. The Herald apologizes.
Debbie Nash-King, Killeen City Council member for District 2, filed an application for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against three Killeen residents.
Nash-King filed the application Wednesday in the 169th Judicial District Court of Bell County against Holly Teel, Mellisa Brown and Phyllis Jones.
Teel is a former candidate for Killeen mayor, who ran in the 2018 election. Brown ran in the 2018 elections for a council spot at-large.
Nash-King is seeking $100,000 per person or less and non-monetary relief against the three residents.
In the restraining order application, Nash-King alleges they have provided to others “inadequate and false information that the Plaintiff should have had two opponents in the May 2017 election.”
Nash-King accused Teel, Brown and Jones of requesting District 2 residents to sign a recall petition knowing the information on the recall petition is misleading in order to negatively affect her 2019 re-election campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.