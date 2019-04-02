Time is running out if you plan to vote in upcoming municipal or school elections.
Thursday is the deadline to register to vote for the May 4 elections. Early voting begins April 22 and ends April 30.
Several area cities and school boards will see contested elections.
Bell County residents may pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Voter registration applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
You can visit http://bit.ly/1deJCid to fill out a voter registration application. Complete the form, print it and mail it to the address listed on the completed application.
If you are not sure about your voter registration status, visit VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab.
The last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Visit http://bit.ly/2oBWTTJ for an application. The Bell County Elections Department must receive it by April 23.
Here are the local contested races:
Belton City Council, four at-large seats
Central Texas College, Places 2 and 3
Florence City Council, three at-large seats
Harker Heights City Council, Place 1
Kempner City Council, Place 3
Killeen ISD, Places 1, 2, 3
Killeen City Council, Districts 2, 3, 4
Lampasas City Council, mayor, Places 1, 2, 6 and one proposition
Lampasas ISD, Place 4
Salado Board of Aldermen, three at-large seats
Salado ISD, two seats
For more information about the May 4 election, please go to: kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics
Herald staff contributed to this report.
