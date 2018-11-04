Two candidates are vying for the mayor’s seat in Nolanville.
Former mayor and councilman Keith Biggs is running against Andy Williams, board member of the Nolanville EDC Economic Development Corp. and alternate on the board of the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Both would like to bring in more businesses.
William has said he would like businesses that offer things for children and families to do.
Biggs has said he would like to bring in a convenience store or Family Dollar-type store.
Williams said he would like to have more community events.
Biggs said he would like to see the community center used more as a resource for senior citizens.
