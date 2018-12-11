COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove residents Tuesday elected incumbent Mayor Frank Seffrood to a second term.
Unofficial results indicate that Seffrood, who gathered 581 votes, won with 53.35 percent against Taylor, who received 508 votes, or 46.65 percent. A total of 1,089 ballots were cast in the runoff election.
Out of the 20,936 registered voters in Copperas Cove, 5.21 percent cast ballots in the runoff election for mayor.
Seffrood was first elected as mayor in 2015. Years prior, he was a former council member and mayor pro tem.
Seffrood could not be immediately reached for comment.
Taylor said she will continue her own work to bring more business and jobs to the community she loves, and intends to continue volunteering.
“It was close,” Taylor said. “That was just a great thing to me to see, that Frank only took it by 73 votes. For having been a councilman and mayor for that long, it’s a bit hard to unseat an incumbent.”
There were 391 ballots cast on Election Day Tuesday. A total of 444 registered voters in the city had already cast ballots during early voting.
Dozens of residents could be seen out voting for the election Tuesday, including Councilman Kirby Lack and former councilman David Morris.
Among them was Donna Hixon, a resident of Copperas Cove for more than 30 years.
“I love to come out for each election,” Hixon said. “I think it’s important to put my vote forward and give new people a chance.”
Seffrood is anticipated to be seated on Jan. 15, according to city officials.
