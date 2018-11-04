The three races for Copperas Cove City Council seats have attracted a wide array of candidates with varying ideas of how the city built for family living should press forward.
In addition to the mayor’s position, available seats on the ballot this year are City Council Place 1 and Place 2.
Currently, Frank Seffrood holds the position of mayor. David Morris holds the Place 1 seat and James Pierce Jr. holds the Place 2 seat.
Place 1
Cheryl L. Meredith, a former councilwoman, will face nonprofit owner Joann Courtland for Place 1.
Meredith was first elected to the council in 2009, and served two three-year terms before coming off in 2015.
Her opponent, Courtland, runs a nonprofit called Operation Stand Down Central Texas, which assists homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding community.
Place 2
Fred Chavez, director of the planetarium and Outreach Services for the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, is challenging incumbent Pierce for the Place 2 seat.
Chavez was on the Economic Development Corp. for six years, up until 2012. After taking a hiatus from municipal capacities, he said he’s ready to toss his hat back into the ring.
Incumbent Pierce hopes to serve one more term on the city council.
Mayor
Incumbent Seffrood is being challenged by Joey Acfalle and Azeita Taylor for the mayoral post.
Acfalle is a sitting director on the Economic Development Corporation. Taylor has been a resident for more than 11 years, and has run for council several times and served on multiple council-appointed boards.
