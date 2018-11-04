Available trustee spots for the Copperas Cove Independent School District on the ballot this year are the positions of board trustees Place 1 and Place 2.
Currently, Inez Faison holds the Place 1 seat and Harry Byrd holds the Place 2 seat.
Faison is being challenged by John Gallen.
Faison was elected to the board in 2007 to fill an unexpired term. In May 2009, she was elected to a full three-year term and currently serves as the board’s vice president.
Gallen is a 66-year-old retired military officer and public education teacher.
For Place 2, Byrd will face Joseph Leary, Shameria Ann Davis and Jeff Gorres.
Byrd was elected to the board in 2015. He is retired military and has resided in Copperas Cove for over 20 years.
Leary, is a Copperas Cove graduate, educator and coach, with children in the CCISD system.
Davis is a wellness consultant with the Texas Association of Counties.
Gorres is a military veteran with several years of administrative experience.
Those retaining their seats are President Joan Manning, Jim Copeland, Mike Wilburn, Bob Weiss and Karen Harrison.
