The 2018 Texas U.S. Senate race has attracted two candidates calling for change against Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, who is seeking a second term.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke, the U.S. representative for Texas’ 16th Congressional District since 2013, has raised more than $24 million in his campaign for Senate, a record amount for any candidate to run for Senate.
Cruz is also challenged by Neal Dikeman, the Texas Libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate. The venture capitalist has raised nearly $14,000 in his campaign for the Senate seat.
According to campaign fund figures, Cruz has raised over $13 million in his bid for re-election, hoping to continue his GOP representation for the state.
Cruz has made nice with President Donald Trump despite the ugly words they exchanged during the presidential campaign in 2016. Trump last month held a campaign rally for Cruz in Houston, calling the candidate “Beautiful Ted.”
Cruz has visited area cities a number of times in his campaign, with at least three visits through various Bell County cities, including trips into Coryell and Lampasas counties.
O’Rourke said he has traveled through all the 254 counties in Texas, and visited as early as August 2017 in Killeen. The Democratic candidate would follow with at least five more trips through area counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
