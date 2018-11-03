Here are the Election Day polling places.
For more information in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, go to these respective sites:
BELL COUNTY
Bell County residents’ voter registration cards show the precinct number. Precinct numbers and locations are below:
101 - Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
102 - Bell County North Annex, 1605 N. Main St., Belton
103 - Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
104 - Morgan’s Point Fire Dept., 6 Lake Forest Drive, Morgan’s Point Resort
105 - Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, Little
River/Academy
106 - Fire Station #1, 3800 Westcliff Road, Killeen
109 - St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen
110 - St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen
111 - J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St.,
Nolanville
113 - Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
201 - Cornerstone Baptist Church, 484 FM 3219, Harker
Heights
202 - Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307
Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
203 - Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 225 N.
Church Street, Salado
204 - Killeen Fire Station #3, 700 Twin Creek Drive, Killeen
205 - Marlboro Heights Baptist Church, 800 Rev.
Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
206 - Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan
Schlueter Loop, Killeen
207 - Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen
208 - Cedar Valley Elementary, 4801 Chantz Drive, Killeen
209- St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 East
FM 2410, Harker Heights
210 - First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen
315 - Temple Lakeview Baptist Church, 7717 Highway 317, Belton
401 - Ivy Gap Cove Saddle Club Arena, 2821 Boys Ranch Road,
Kempner
402 - Youngsport Southwest Bell Fire Department, 258 Triple 7 Trail,
Killeen
404 - Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road, Killeen
405 - Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek
Road, Killeen
406 - Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th Street, Killeen
408 - Fire Station #5, 905 W. Jasper Road, Killeen
409 - West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road,
Killeen
410 - Killeen Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Avenue D,
Killeen
412 - Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen
413 - Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail, Killeen
CORYELL COUNTY
These are county wide vote centers. Coryell County residents may vote at any location.
Copperas Cove Civic Center 1206 W. Ave. B. Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove
Eastside Baptist Church 1202 ML King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Evant City Hall 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center 159 CR 334, Flat
Oglesby Community Center 118 Main St., Oglesby
Turnersville Community Center 8115 FM 182, Gatesville
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Vote Centers permit Lampasas County residents to vote at any Lampasas countywide polling place.
Lampasas New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
First Baptist Church, 11915 E. Highway 190, Kempner
JP 2 Office, 200 N. 4th St., Lometa
Clear Creek Baptist Church-Kempner, 3350 FM 2657 Kempner
Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3740 Adamsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.