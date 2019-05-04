Amy McLane and Jeff Kelley were the top vote-getters in the three-way race for two Salado Independent School District seats, according to unofficial results Saturday night.
McLane had 497 votes, or 41 percent and Kelley had 420, or 34.6 percent, compared with 296, or 24.4 percent, for Brand Webb. Results will be official when canvassed.
During the campaign, candidates talked to the Herald about the importance of communication with residents.
Kelley said using the various forms of communication including email, local media and other technological resources to communicate is an appropriate way to keep residents informed.
McLane said that Superintendent Michael Novotny does an excellent job keeping the parents informed as issues arise, and she hopes this would continue.
Webb said would he like to see video streaming of board meetings, in addition to the district’s social media and email communications, and the superintendent’s weekly column.
The Herald was unable to obtain a photo of Kelley.
