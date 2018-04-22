School Superintendent John Craft promoted a bond issue in October.
Killeen Independent School District staff members presented a menu of projects to hand-picked committee members in November.
In December, the committee made its recommendation for a $426 million bond to KISD board members.
In January, Craft suggested the bond be broken into two parts.
That two-part bond totaling $426 million in potential tax levies was unanimously approved for inclusion on the May 5 ballot by the board in February. Now, voters must decide whether to give the go-ahead to KISD for the projects.
Proposition A of the bond, for $235 million, proposes renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance, security upgrades and construction of a new high school and elementary school. Proposition B, for $191 million, would allow consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
Proposition B will appear under the header, “addressing existing district facilities through renovations and new school replacements.” While KISD says this money will not be used for projects not previously listed, nothing in the ballot language commits the district to what KISD has proposed.
What happens if either of the bond issues fail? Craft has said the district will look into adding to the already 232 portable buildings used by the district. Officials have said it wouldn’t have to use as many portable buildings if the bond issues are passed.
Growth in the district has been a constant talking point among KISD officials, but some question whether the bond is the right way to go about solving overcrowding.
The district still owns three schools that are now closed and KISD officials were asked if they could be used.
Duncan Elementary, built in 1981, is on Fort Hood.
According to Craft, that facility was closed at the end of the 2016-2017 school year “due to declining enrollment which, in turn, causes inefficiencies in many areas,” according to Terry Abbott, KISD chief communications officer, citing minutes of a KISD board of trustees meeting.
The old Fowler Elementary School was closed at the end of the 2013-2014 school year.
The Feb. 11, 2014, KISD board minutes say Fowler was “the district’s most expensive campus on a general revenue, per student, basis. By closing that campus and redistributing the students to Clifton Park, East Ward and West Ward, the receiving campuses would become more efficient.”
The Fowler building was later leased for $1 per year to Texas A&M University-Central Texas which, in turn, leased the building to Oak Creek Academy.
The Fairway Middle School building most recently provided housing for evacuees of Hurricane Harvey.
The school closed at the end of the 2008-2009 school year, due to declining enrollment, as noted in the KISD board minutes from Jan. 13, 2009.
The KISD board voted to place the Fairway property up for sale at its Sept. 12, 2017, meeting, but bids submitted in early November were later rejected by the board.
Fairway will be used as a “swing school” during the consolidation process for East Ward and West Ward elementary schools if Proposition B passes, according to Craft.
A resident with a home valued at $143,000 would see an increase of $171 per year in KISD taxes with the bonds, according to the KISD website. Craft and other officials have held six community meetings, and have been touring all KISD schools and have visited community groups to discuss the bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.