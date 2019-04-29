Today is the last day of early voting for several area races the May 4 election. Election Day voting will be available May 4.
The following area communities and school districts have contested elections. They are: Belton, Central Texas College, Florence, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, Lampasas, Lampasas Independent School District, Salado and Salado Independent School District.
Here are the number of early ballots cast so far in each election. Election administrators for some races are reporting results with a one-day delay.
Six-day total for Belton City Council: 228
Five-day total for Central Texas College: 1,150
Six-day total for Florence: Not reported.
Six-day total for Harker Heights City Council: 414
Six-day total for Killeen: 689
Five-day total for KISD: 1,049
Six-day total for Lampasas: 1,005
Six-day total for Salado: 197
Six-day total for Salado ISD: 279
For information about candidates, issues and polling places, view the Herald’s election coverage at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics
