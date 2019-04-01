Killeen residents are invited to familiarize themselves with the candidates running for KISD at a forum hosted by the local NAACP chapter Monday.
The forum will be held at Douse Community Center at 1002 Jefferies Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8.
“This is to allow the constituents to have a voice,” according to TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the local NAACP chapter. “This is their platform to ask candidates questions about their platforms and their focus heading into this election.”
For place 1, Lan Carter is running against the incumbent Shelley Wells. Place 2 incumbent Susan Jones is challenged by Rev. David Michael Jones. Stanley Golaboff and Robert People are challenging incumbent Corbett Lawler.
Brett Williams is uncontested for place 5.
All of the candidates were invited to participate in the forum, according to Driver-Moultrie.
In addition to a candidate forum, the NAACP will have a voter registration table set up, Driver-Moultrie said.
“We know it will be too late to register to vote for the May election,” Driver-Moultrie said, “but part of our mission is to advocate for voter education, voter engagement and voter mobilization, every day of the year.”
The NAACP is a non-partisan organization that does not support any particular candidate, Driver-Moultrie said. However, they do partner with local civic organizations to encourage community involvement in the political process.
For Monday’s forum, the NAAP is partnering with VFW post 9191, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Theta Omega Chapter, Nubia Court 190, Divine Glory #3, Order of the Eastern stars and Order of the Golden Circle, Driver-Moultrie said.
“It is great to see so many forums to get voters engaged,” Driver-Moultrie said. “We hope the reminder of these different forums can help combat low voter turnout and get people excited about coming out to vote and make a difference.”
