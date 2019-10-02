Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in order to cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 election.
Residents who have not registered can print an application on the Texas Secretary of State's website at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp. They can also pick up an application with their county's election administrator, according to the release.
Texas residents can check their registration status online on the "Am I Registered?" page of the Secretary of State's website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Residents who have moved within the same county or changed their names can update their registration online, according to the release.
Early voting for Texas runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.