Campaign finance reports for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 elections were made available Tuesday.
The board of directors election is the district’s first in 24 years. Out of the three candidates running for the at-large seats up for election May 5, Allen Cloud’s political expenditures of $1,265.56 are the most.
Although Cloud incorrectly recorded no expenditures on his campaign finance report cover sheet, the report filed April 30 lists $37.56 spent at Office Max in Killeen for printing expenses. Cloud’s remaining expenses include $250 spent at the U.S. Postal Service in Killeen, and $978 in advertising with the Herald. He listed zero dollars in cash on hand and contributions.
Cloud, owner of Cloud Real Estate, has served on the board for 12 years, according to the district.
Richard “Dick” Young spent a total of $500 spent in advertising with the Herald. Young’s cash on hand from political contributions in the report filed April 27 totals $9.75.
Young, a former Killeen City Council representative, said he is campaigning on the platform of increasing board transparency and expanding the district’s voting boundaries.
Mike Miller spent $318.73 of his own income with no contributions, according to his report filed April 30. Cards that Miller handed out cost $124.73, and stamps to mail them cost $194. He listed no cash on hand amount.
Miller, owner of Miller & Co. Insurance in Heights, has served the district for six years. He also is a former Harker Heights council member.
