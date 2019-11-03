NOLANVILLE — Three City Council seats will be on the Nov. 5 ballot in Nolanville, but only one of the races is contested.
Incumbents Butch Reis is unopposed for Seat 2 and James Bilberry is running unopposed for Seat 5.
Incumbent David Carson Williams II is seeking re-election to Seat 4, and is being challenged by Patrick Ramsdell.
Williams has been a council member for the past four years.
“This is my third time to run and if I’m elected, this will be my term limit, according to the City Charter,” Williams said.
Williams said that when he moved to Nolanville, he wanted to get involved and did so by becoming a member of the Charter Review Committee. He also gained experience while on the Planning and Zoning Committee.
After being elected to the City Council, one of Williams’ priorities was the need for sidewalks.
“When I moved back to Nolanville in 2013, there were no sidewalks in the city, and it was dangerous to walk anywhere,” he said
One of the big projects that Williams pushed through since being on the council was to get sidewalks added at new construction sites.
“It was a small thing the city could do that would have a long-range impact. There was pushback from contractors and others that didn’t agree with me. I can’t take complete credit for the progress, but it’s something I pushed for and got done,” Williams said.
Williams said one of his goals would be to always advocate for the people whose job it is to work for the city. It’s the staff members who really make things happen and are on the job every single day, he said.
Construction of Interstate 14 is literally just around the corner from Nolanville, to which Williams responded, “We are moving at a faster pace than before to attract small business to a city that will undergo rapid changes.”
Ramsdell, the challenger for Seat 4 on the council, has lived in Nolanville since 2006 and has been involved in several committees such as the Planning and Zoning Committee, head of the Citizens Advisory Council, a member of the Economic Development Corporation and others over the past two years.
He has been involved in including improvements at the City Park, upgrading infrastructure throughout the city, and bringing new business to the community.”
Ramsdell said, “I’ve been able to vote in favor of several improvements through my committee work. Now I’d like to move up to the council position where I can be part of putting them in place.”
Ramsdell said he wants to continue what has been done and bring his own perspective and commitment to the city as a member of the council.
“As a candidate, I want to see the upward growth that Nolanville has experienced over the past several years. It’s important to me that our city is known for being a welcoming small city.
We’re neighbors to large cities but we’re still a small town. I’d like for us to keep that separated yet maintain the small-town feel,” Ramsdell said. Voting for Nolanville residents, in Precinct 111, will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St.
