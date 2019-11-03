1. Yes. It’s a fair share for a project that will benefit the city for years to come.

2. Yes. Even with adding maintenance of a 12-mile stretch, it’s a fair deal.

3. No. KISD needs the road for its new high school.The district should pay more.

4. No. Killeen doesn’t have the money, and KTMPO funds may not materialize.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say how the financial burden should be divided up.

Vote

View Results