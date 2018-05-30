Reactions were mixed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s 40-recommendation plan announced Wednesday to prevent more school shootings and violence.
Abbott’s plan announced at Dallas Independent School District headquarters comes less than two weeks after 10 were killed and 13 were injured at Santa Fe High School.
A core piece to the governor’s plan would be expanding the School Marshal Program, one of two existing systems for arming school personnel.
The expansion would increase the number of school marshals by funding training this summer. It would also remove the firearm storage requirement for school marshals who are in direct contact with students, according to Abbott’s plan.
Marshal training requirements would be revamped to focus more time on firearms training.
Killeen ISD Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott said Superintendent John Craft appreciates the governor’s efforts in working toward solutions to support school districts.
The district referred to the voter-approved $426 million bond program, which includes safety and security upgrades across the district. The bond program includes new fencing around schools, new intercom systems communication in emergencies and electronic locking door systems designed to keep intruders outside of schools and away from children.
Moving students out of less secure trailer classrooms and back inside more protective main buildings is also a security benefit of the bond program, according to KISD.
Another effort to boost security is the district’s recent approval to hire more police officers to increase the number of officers at schools and on patrol.
Texas State Teachers Association President Noel Candelaria criticized potentially arming teachers, and questioned whether temporary grants and federal funding are long-term solutions.
“The Texas State Teachers Association strongly objects to Gov. Greg Abbott’s proposal to arm more teachers, the so-called school marshals, as a part of his plan to address gun violence in schools. Teachers are trained to teach and to nurture, not double up as security guards,” part of the statement reads.
More than 170 school districts of the 1,000-plus in Texas already have some type of system for arming educators and other staff, according to the Texas Tribune. Santa Fe ISD had already approved the plan, but had not yet implemented it.
The governor also suggested calling lawmakers to a special session if there is a strong enough consensus on potentially passing new laws.
The majority of Abbott’s plan would require approval from the Texas Legislature, not set to reconvene until January 2019 unless a special session is called by the governor.
