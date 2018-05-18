Recent Killeen City Council candidate Mellisa Brown announced her intent to file a grievance with the state Attorney General’s office over the voter-approved Killeen Independent School District bond program.
She hopes the office refuses to approve the $426 million combined school bonds, and that a full investigation is executed into the district’s election process and KISD finances, triggering a re-vote once investigation is complete.
Brown’s opposition stems from what she recognized as use of “fear and emotion” by district officials to sway votes, and alleged unlawful campaigning for the bond.
“Voters were manipulated by KISD using fear and the implication that the passage of the bond propositions would eliminate the use of portable buildings in the school district, which is not the case,” Brown said in a written announcement.
KISD Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott, refutes her claims, citing an “overwhelming majority” of voters approving the bond.
Proposition A of the bond, worth $235 million in taxpayer money, passed with 58.4 percent of the vote. Proposition B, worth $191 million in taxpayer money, passed with 57.7 percent, official vote tallies show.
“The voters spoke loudly and clearly that they wholeheartedly support the bond program for better schools, and the district is moving quickly to get started with this historic program that will provide our school children wonderful facilities for decades to come,” Abbott said.
Brown sent grievances to the Texas Division of Budget and Policy. An office spokeswoman said Friday the office has no hand in repealing bond votes.
Brown said in her announcement she intends to file the complaint with the Attorney General's office.
