The office of U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced this week that Carter was named the new chairman of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations.
Carter will be in a position to aid service members and veterans, particularly in ensuring quality health care and needed resources, according to the announcement.
Carter represents Texas District 31, which includes Fort Hood.
“For Central Texans, these men and women are more than just service members – they’re our neighbors,” Carter said in a written statement. “This places me in a unique position to understand the needs of those who so selflessly defend our country and our freedoms.”
Carter also serves as co-chairman of the Congressional Army Caucus.
