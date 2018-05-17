John Carter

U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, discusses Fort Hood barracks renovations during a press conference near Fort Hood’s main gate following a visit to the installation on Thursday. Carter, who is on the Defense Appropriations Committee, checks on construction progress every few months and has been working in Congress to secure additional funding to update the dilapidated facilities.

 Jason Douglas | Herald

The office of U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced this week that Carter was named the new chairman of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations.

Carter will be in a position to aid service members and veterans, particularly in ensuring quality health care and needed resources, according to the announcement.

Carter represents Texas District 31, which includes Fort Hood.

“For Central Texans, these men and women are more than just service members – they’re our neighbors,” Carter said in a written statement. “This places me in a unique position to understand the needs of those who so selflessly defend our country and our freedoms.”

Carter also serves as co-chairman of the Congressional Army Caucus.

mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553

Herald staff writer

