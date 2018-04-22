Mayoral incumbent E.F. “Skip” Blancett will face two challengers in the May 5 municipal election in Salado.
Blancett is in his first term as Salado’s mayor. He has lived in Salado for nearly 20 years and is chief of Counseling Hood.
David Williams, a challenger to Blancett, is a retired hospital administrator. He is a former alderman who lost his seat in the 2017 election and has lived in Salado for more than four years.
Linda Reynolds is the other mayoral candidate. She is a retired teacher who has lived in Salado more than six years. She previously ran for alderman in 2016 and 2017.
Two aldermen will be elected from among a field of five candidates. Aldermen serve two-year terms.
Incumbent Frank Coachman is the deputy director of the Texas Music Education Association. He has lived in Salado for over 16 years.
Judy Fields is a retired hospital administrator who has lived in Salado for over a decade. She previously ran for alderman in 2017.
Michael Coggin is an engineer who has lived in Salado for nearly 18 years.
Chad Martin is chief of prosthetics and sensory aids for Veterans Affairs. He has lived in Salado over three years.
Becky Butscher is an educator who has lived in Salado for more than 20 years.
Elections for the Salado Independent School District board of trustees, which had two seats open and two candidates, and the Salado Public Library District board of directors, with two seats open and only the incumbents filing for re-election, have been canceled.
Salado ISD has a $494 million bond issue on the ballot, which could cover the construction of a new middle school, construction of new and improvements to existing athletic facilities, and installation of safety corridors at Thomas Arnold Elementary School.
