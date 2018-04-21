Salado mayoral candidates
Question 1: What do you see as the most problematic issue(s) of Salado that you would seek to address during your term as mayor?
E.F. Blancett: Salado, the gateway to Austin, is known for beauty, lifestyle, environment, and history. With the new sewer and water treatment plant completing this year, Salado will experience rapid growth and change. The challenge is to embrace growth without harming the characteristics that makes Salado uniquely special.
Linda Reynolds: The most problematic issues in Salado are infrastructure and safety. Neighborhood roads are disastrous, and our own Governor couldn’t cross Main Street bridge safely in his wheelchair. And when we invite our neighbors to visit Salado, we don’t provide much well-lit parking. We must do better.
David Williams: Salado is on the move. With our new waste treatment system being constructed and a new look down Main Street to follow, we are anticipating a great interest in developers and businesses coming to Salado. The challenge ahead is managing growth responsibly with the best interests of our citizens.
Question 2: As the village continues to grow and new housing developments are actively under construction, how do you think the village can accommodate for the growth while also maintaining access to quality services?
Blancett: Currently, Salado cannot annex at will, therefore, property tax incentives are being considered and well thought-out ordinances written. Working closely with developers and potential businesses is occurring. Ordinances are being updated and written with vision and clarity. All of the above, as well as wise budgeting and spending, are ensuring our citizens that quality services are not at risk.
Reynolds: Salado has a fantastic volunteer fire department, an outstanding library, award winning school system and a well-staffed police department. Every new development in our ETJ contributes school and library taxes. Salado is a village, and most who live here are happy for the village atmosphere to continue to provide excellent quality of life.
Williams: Citizen input is paramount. As elected officials we are first and foremost loyal to our citizens’ health, safety and welfare. More is not always better, especially when it comes to infrastructure and environmental impacts. Deliberate, well thought out development is key.
Question 3: What steps should be taken to continue the attraction of Salado as a place for businesses and visitors, while also maintaining the comfort and safety of Saladoins?
Blancett: Maintaining a friendly, positive, progressive attitude that treats everyone with respect, honor, and kindness. Championing a top-quality school system known for academics, inclusiveness, and sports. Providing well preserved/maintained roads. Ensuring that police/fire departments are adequately trained and equipped. Assisting an active, creative Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Office. Supporting and recognizing volunteers.
Reynolds: Salado must improve roads, and provide safe, well-lit parking for visitors. Even more important is the protection of the creek. This BOA opted to save money and dump the Stagecoach effluent into the creek while giving valuable creek frontage to a developer. We must do better!
Williams: Salado is positively unique. Respecting our broad generational visitor base by balancing traditional media advertising with modern technology is critical. We want businesses that will offer variety and unique experiences. We want visitors to feel like they left the worries of the world behind when they step into Salado.
Board of Aldermen
Candidates
Question 1: With the Salado phase of the I-35 expansion project complete and visitors now returning to Salado, how do you think the village can continue to expand and support its local businesses?
Frank Coachman: The village can best support the expansion and growth of business by providing clear and concise published directions for the development of the I-35 west side corridor with improved overlay districts for both the existing Historic District and I-35 West Side Overlay. The BOA supports the expansion of business by operating the Tourism Bureau of Salado and employing the tourism director.
Michael Coggin: The village must thoughtfully prepare for future business and residential growth by carefully master planning traffic, utility and zoned areas. This may require expansion of the sewage system. Traffic planning will be necessary. I have the experience in community planning and engineering to represent our citizens for this growth.
Judy Fields: Uniquely situated on I-35 corridor between major cities, Salado has opportunities attracting visitors by aggressive tourism advertising, offering such amenities as historical tours, B&B’s, original events, families, wedding/reception venues. The council must be open to new opportunities, as encouraging food trucks without political over-thinking possible problems.
Chad Martin: The village leadership will need to build upon the pre-existing charm of Salado. Salado must develop an up-to-date business plan that provides benchmarks for annexations, economic expansion, and identifying processes to create revenue streams for the village without over taxing its citizens.
Question 2: What are the biggest concerns in regards to the construction of the sewage system in Salado and how would you ensure its success?
Coachman: Any possible environmental impacts are being monitored by an independent environmental contractor, Fish & Wildlife, TCEQ, the Corps of Engineers along with several other agencies. Our fiscal concerns are being addressed by a committee of citizens whom will make recommendations to the Board of Alderman regarding usage rates, impact fees, connection fees, and equipment fees.
Coggin: Three concerns: 1) control costs for our taxpayers, 2) ensure we get a working sewage system and 3) not affect businesses and citizens during construction. I have 38 years of engineering experience that I can use to manage these concerns during the construction of the sewage system.
Fields: No single person can ensure success on any infrastructure ventures. The biggest concerns are cost overruns and quality of construction. Transparency of the progress of this construction is necessary to ensure the taxpayers that work is progressing at the rate promised. If not, why not?
Martin: As I have been informed, in order to ensure success of the Salado sewer system we will need to have water flowing through those pipes 24 hours a day, therefore it is imperative that the hotels at the north end of the city tap into the system.
Question 3: What other issue(s) do you see having the largest impact on the Salado community in the next few years and how would you address it?
Coachman: Salado will be experiencing very fast growth. It is imperative the Board of Alderman and the Village Administrator, in lock-step with the citizens and business persons of Salado, make necessary preparations for controlling the type, style, and aesthetics of future developments while maintaining the historic aspects and treasures of the Village of Salado.
Coggin: The next few years will bring continued growth to our village. This growth will require traffic, community planning, utility and police support. I have extensive experience in community planning. I have the vision to position our village to successfully control growth and keep our small town village identity.
Fields: Recently hiring a full time tourism director will have positive impacts on our community. Getting the word out about how much Salado has to offer visitors with different events, shops and restaurants will bring in more tax revenue to help our economy.
Martin: I believe there are bad processes in place, which would benefit from Lean 6 Sigma concepts, and along with a deficient business plan, there is a deficiency in information transfer from the Village to its citizens. These must be corrected.
Early voting for the municipal election will take place from April 23 to May 1 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. For more information on the election and voting times, go to saladotx.gov.
Alderman candidate Becky Butscher did not respond to multiple attempts at contact by the Herald.
