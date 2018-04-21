A new proposed bond for the Salado Independent School District is set to go on the ballot for the May 5 Salado municipal elections.
The $49.4 million bond would allocate funds for a new middle school and renovations to the elementary school, as well as improvements and construction of new athletic facilities.
The proposal of the bond was spurred by the need for the district to address the overcrowding of three of its four campuses — Thomas Arnold Elementary School, Salado Intermediate School, and Salado Junior High School.
“We have wonderful teachers, staff and students, and they have been very patient making do with what they have for a long time,” said Laci Gunter, parent to two children in SISD and a member of the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee. “But we are at the point where safety is a large concern and the bond would allow for many improvements.”
For years, the junior high and elementary school have used portable classrooms installed near the school buildings to accommodate students when the school capacity was exceed.
To eliminate this problem, the bond would allow the connection of the elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools through newly constructed corridors for prekindergarten to fifth grade to disburse throughout, according to the website for the 2018 SISD bond.
The new middle school, which would be relocated to land on Williams Road behind the current high school, would serve grades six through eight.
The majority of the bond, $42 million, would be allocated for these improvements.
The other $7.4 million will include improvements to the existing stadium on Thomas Arnold Road, as well as the construction of new baseball and softball fields between the high school and proposed new middle school.
While this would address the fast-growing student enrollment in Salado, not everyone was satisfied with the bond.
“A few parents have expressed disappointment that the bond election doesn’t include something they wished would be included, such as a performing arts center or new agricultural science/FFA facilities,” said Superintendent Michael Novotny. “However, our financial capacity did not allow for all of the facilities to be taken care of in this phase so some of those areas will have be addressed in the next phase.”
The committee, which includes over 50 community members, was established to evaluate the needs of the district. It spent six months reviewing information on demographics, growth, costs, program deficiency, and safety to prioritize the issues addressed in the bond, according to the website.
Two surveys were also sent out to more than 800 registered Salado voters “and the committee used that feedback to develop and finalize their facility plan recommendations,” Novotny said.
“It was a long and arduous process that was absolutely not a group think situation,” said Kathi Walrath, committee member and treasurer of the Vote Yes for Salado ISD Political Action Committee. “We weren’t sure we would be able to agree but after more collaboration and concessions, we were able to come up with a plan that 44 out of 45 people said ‘yes’ to. We hope that Salado will say ‘yes’ too.”
The Vote Yes PAC has been active in getting Salado residents more information on the bond. They have provided yard signs for those in support of the bond, and funded advertisements in the Salado Village Voice featuring a different family each week.
“In Salado we get a quality education with a public school price tag,” said Jennifer Angell on behalf of her family, including her two school-age sons, in a Vote Yes PAC advertisement. “That means that when we are asked to pay a little more in taxes each year our answer is a resounding ‘yes.’”
Those extra taxes are expected to increase the tax rate for Salado homeowners by about 26 percent.
“The estimated maximum tax impact is 31.62 cents, for a total tax rate of $1.54 per $100 of taxable value,” according to the bond website, sisdbond.org. “For the average SISD home value of $238,848, this represents an increase of $56.35 per month.”
The tax rate in 2017 was $1.22 for every $100 of taxable value.
If passed, the bond will allow for construction to begin by early 2019. The hallways connecting the elementary schools, as well as the new athletic facilities, would be projected to be complete by August of that year. The new middle school would be completed in August 2020, said Novotny.
If the bond is not passed, more portable classrooms will have to be purchased to accommodate for growth, something that would have to come out of the Maintenance and Operations budget.
“That is the same budget that pays for the day-to-day operations of the district, including employee salaries and curricular and extracurricular programs,” Novotny said.
The bond, if passed, would not draw money from the M&O, and none of the funds raised by those taxes could be used for anything else aside from “the construction and renovation of facilities, the acquisition of land and the purchase of capital items such as equipment, technology and transportation,” according to the website.
“I think it is important to pass the bond because the alternative is stark for our schools,” said Walrath. “If the bond does not pass, it means that we will not be able to respond to the demand on our schools for increased capacity.”
Voters will no doubt have much to weigh regarding the bond when heading to the polls. One thing they will not see on the ballot are the two open seats for the Salado ISD board of trustees, as Bobbie Ann Adair White and Jim Hodgin will join uncontested.
Early voting from April 23 to May 1, as well as Election Day on May 5, will take place at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
