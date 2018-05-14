Area residents have the opportunity to address a U.S. senator directly this week.
Central Texas College will host Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Anderson Hall for a luncheon and Q&A session.
Cornyn will touch upon federal affairs as they pertain to the Central Texas and Fort Hood area, such as the new Interstate 14 Corridor, defense spending, international trade and veterans affairs, according to a Cornyn aide.
The event, coordinated by the Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple and Belton chambers of commerce, costs $50 per person. Killeen chamber investors may purchase tickets for $40, according to the event’s website.
A reserved table at the luncheon is available for $450.
Visit connect.killeenchamber.com for more information, or contact the Killeen chamber via phone at 254-526-9551 or email at Caity@KilleenChamber.com.
