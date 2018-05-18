One high-ranking U.S. senator sat eye-to-eye with hundreds of Central Texans Friday.
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, touched upon federal affairs as they pertain to the Fort Hood area, including the new Interstate 14 Corridor, Impact Aid, defense spending and international trade.
The luncheon at Central Texas College was coordinated by the Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple and Belton chambers of commerce.
Most topics of discussion revolved around what Cornyn called federal “autopilot” spending.
“The main reason why we have fiscal challenges is because 70 percent of federal spending is on autopilot, spent on so-called mandatory spending,” Cornyn said.
Cornyn said, in reality, senators only manage 30 percent of federal funds, since most money must go to a variety of federal expenditures.
On infrastructure, Cornyn assured the audience investment into the expansion of the I-14 corridor would be part of sweeping, future legislation to come. The question, he said, lies in just what that legislation will entail.
Cornyn expressed confidence in President Donald Trump, who he said possesses a “big vision” for a future, comprehensive infrastructure package.
“My question is how you’re going to pay for it,” Cornyn said. “That’s the main concern.”
Auxiliary sources of funding for such projects would have to come to ensure the package, according to the senator.
The process of concocting alternative sources of revenue to fund infrastructure is a huge challenge, he said. Money streams he called controversial, like more toll roads and higher gas taxes are likely to be avoided on both state and federal levels.
Also on limited funds, Cornyn was quizzed on how to protect Impact Aid, which could be threatened by current legislation in the works.
Impact Aid assists public agencies, such as school districts, that have lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, such as Fort Hood.
Without it, agencies would be strapped to make ends meet, Cornyn said in accordance with several Killeen officials in attendance, such as Killeen ISD officials.
“I think that legislation is probably well intended, but I think it’s a mistake,” he said.
Safety and security in the U.S. must be the nation’s top priority in order to achieve all the topics discussed, Cornyn said.
In spite of all clashes between Republicans and Democrats, the Majority Whip committed to continually fighting for a strong national defense.
“I firmly believe we have to make that a priority,” Cornyn said. “The main reason the federal government can exist in the first place is for safety and security of the American people. None of the blessings follow unless we deal with national security.”
